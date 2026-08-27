



Club Balonmano Mare Nostrum Torrevieja and local television provider TVT have renewed their partnership for the 2026–27 season, extending their relationship into a fifth consecutive year.

Under the agreement, the TVT brand, part of Avatel Telecom, will continue to appear prominently on the front of the senior men’s and women’s team shirts. It will also feature on the back of the club’s youth-team kits.

The renewed partnership strengthens TVT’s support for handball in Torrevieja and its wider commitment to local sport.

The agreement also includes several initiatives for Mare Nostrum members, who will be offered benefits and activities connected to the partnership.

Club officials said the collaboration was intended to provide direct value to supporters while strengthening links between TVT, Mare Nostrum and the wider Torrevieja community.

The main development for the new season will be the live television coverage of Mare Nostrum’s home matches through TVT’s cable service.

The broadcasts will significantly increase the visibility of handball in Torrevieja and allow supporters to follow the teams when they are unable to attend matches at the sports hall.

The agreement was signed at TVT’s premises by Mare Nostrum Torrevieja president Rafael Ballester Pérez and Avatel Telecom’s regional manager for eastern Spain, Ángel Pic.

Both representatives highlighted the importance of maintaining a partnership that has continued to grow over five seasons, benefiting the club, local sport and the city of Torrevieja.