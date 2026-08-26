



More than nine years have passed since hundreds of Orihuela Costa residents used the international spotlight of La Vuelta a España to expose the shameful condition of public services in Campoamor. Despite the passing of almost a decade, residents say remarkably little has changed.

The ninth stage of the famous cycling race began beside La Glea beach in August 2017. With television cameras broadcasting around the world, over 300 residents gathered with whistles and homemade banners to protest against inadequate cleaning, rubbish collection, road maintenance and public investment.

Demonstrators came from Campoamor, La Zenia, Villamartín, Aguamarina, Mil Palmeras and other coastal communities. They were supported by representatives of the Federation of Associations of Orihuela Costa, the prominent neighbourhood association at the time.

Their banners carried blunt messages, including “Budget for the coast”, “We eat rubbish” and warnings that dirt, rats and mosquitoes were overwhelming neighbourhoods.

Campoamor resident José Antonio Pardo Riquelme remembers the protest clearly. He said residents had managed to prepare their banners within 24 hours and temporarily disrupt the start of the race.

Nine years later, however, he believes public anger has faded while the council simply continues to ignore the coast.

“We have settled into our comfort zone, something politicians know very well, and they are laughing in our faces,” he said. “It has been nine years, and who knows how many more we will spend jumping through their hoops?”

The problems raised in 2017 remain painfully familiar. Residents continue to complain about rubbish, insufficient bins, broken pavements, damaged roads, neglected gardens, weeds covering roundabouts and poor access to beaches.

Longstanding demands for the cleaning of the Río Nacimiento and Barranco Rubio ravines also remain unresolved. Meanwhile, both lifts serving Barranco Rubio beach are also still out of operation, creating serious difficulties for elderly people and those with mobility problems.

Resident Vicente Riquelme said Orihuela Council had neglected Campoamor, pointing to tree roots breaking through roads, abandoned green spaces and problems apparently ignored by passing police patrols.

Luis Martínez offered an equally depressing assessment. He described rubbish accumulating in public areas, dried-out gardens, filthy pavements, broken bins and beach steps so overgrown that they had become almost impassable.

He also questioned how Orihuela Costa could retain so many Blue Flag beaches while access routes and surrounding public spaces remained in such poor condition.

Residents argue that they pay the same taxes and service charges as people living in Orihuela city but receive a far lower standard of municipal care.

Street lighting is another persistent complaint. José López Nicolás described lighting in Dehesa de Campoamor as “appalling”, claiming many streetlights produce little illumination while others do not work at all.

Campoamor’s population rises dramatically during the summer, but quieter months should give the council ample opportunity to carry out repairs, cleaning and maintenance.

Instead, residents see the same failures repeated year after year. Different promises are made, deadlines pass and Campoamor continues to be treated as an inconvenient, distant suburb rather than a community entitled to proper public services while, all the time, the city of Orihuela continues to flourish.

Nine years after residents embarrassed the mayor and his council before an international television audience of millions, Campoamor is still waiting