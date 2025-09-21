Spain’s €13 Billion Airport Investment – Alicante Wins Big, Corvera Overlooked





AENA, Spain’s state-owned airport operator, has unveiled a historic €13 billion investment plan for 2027–2031, aimed at modernising airports and handling record passenger growth. The programme represents almost €10 billion more than the current period and includes major upgrades to Madrid-Barajas (€4 billion), Barcelona-El Prat (€3 billion), and Málaga (€1.5 billion).

Alicante-Elche Airport stands out as one of the principal beneficiaries, with €1.154 billion earmarked for improvements. Plans include a 30% expansion of the terminal, demolition of the old building to create a new non-Schengen traffic area, and significant infrastructure works. These include enhanced taxiways to reduce waiting times and a “fast” exit ramp to maximise operational capacity from both runway heads. Parking and road networks will also be upgraded to cope with future demand. Alicante’s expansion reflects its role as a key hub for the Valencian Community, which handles one in ten passengers nationwide.

By contrast, Murcia’s Corvera Airport will not benefit from the billions of euros being distributed. The exclusion is due to Corvera’s unique management structure: it is the only Spanish airport under concession, rather than directly owned by AENA. As a result, it falls outside the main modernisation programme. AENA has pledged only limited investment in security and maintenance at Corvera, though the exact figures remain undisclosed.

The disparity highlights Alicante’s growing strategic importance, while Corvera risks being left behind despite steady passenger traffic growth in the Region of Murcia.