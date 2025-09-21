The Leader Newspaper 22 September 2025 – Edition 1094





On Thursday evening, Orihuela Costa’s first funeral home was officially inaugurated, marking the end of a lengthy five-year process led by one of the region’s most respected firms, Samper Pompas Fúnebres. The wait goes on, however, for a cemetery.

Almost eight years after local resident protests, despite a plethora of political promises, there has still been no progress on the AP-7 pedestrian path, page 3 has the details, and Prome Minster Sanchez was at Alicante Airport last week where he announced a €1.154 billion investment in the facility.