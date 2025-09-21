San MiguelGolfers Return in Force for Murcia Meet





The weather was glorious, but more about that later….. Inland to Murcia to this underrated course today. A warm welcome from the staff and a bacon sarnie before we teed off. The course was in pretty good condition, the greens were quick, and the fairways were nice and hard. It was enjoyable and good value for money.

43 golfers with four guests, and the return of some of our non-residents played. The yellow tees were well back which we feel contributed to a lack of highs scores today (and the weather “when walking”) – however, here goes the results:

Gold: Darren Strugnell (30 points)

Silver: Issy Wiggins Turner (37 points and best score of the day)

Bronze: Sandra “Officer” Dibble (34 points)

Two “Twos” this week shared between Mike Stott and Drew Niblock (welcome back) and Nearest the Pins were Darren Strugnell (5th), Norman Padmore (8th), No Body (10th) and Mike Stott (17th). Guy Wade-Palmer won the football card with Peterborough and Marit Rønsen taking the “McBride Bottle”. Best guest was Rick Ford with 29 points.

Next week we have our much-anticipated Captain’s Day at Vistabella.

Winners picture (L- R) Darren Strugnell (Gold & President), Tony “PBomber” Smale, Lee Eastman (Captain), Sandra “Officer” Dibble, Marit Rønsen (McBride Bottle), Issy Wiggins Turner (Silver).