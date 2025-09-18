Madrid’s Driverless Bus on trial – and It’s Free to Try!





EMT Madrid’s fully autonomous electric bus seats 12 and runs a sensor-packed route through Casa de Campo until October 24.

Imagine stepping onto a bus with no driver, gliding quietly through one of Madrid’s most beautiful parks – and not paying a cent. What sounds like the future is already here.

EMT Madrid (Empresa Municipal de Transportes de Madrid) has teamed up with a Galician tech centre to launch a fully electric, driverless bus in Casa de Campo. The compact vehicle carries up to 12 passengers along a 1.8-kilometre circular route with six stops. It runs Monday to Friday, from 12:00 to 17:00, and rides are free until October 24.

Although no one sits behind the wheel, a professional is always on board to supervise. The bus moves slower than normal traffic and is fitted with advanced sensors to monitor speed, turns, doors, ramps, pedestrians, and cyclists. Using this technology, it “decides” when to accelerate, brake, or turn, making the ride safe and smooth.

Borja Carabante, Madrid’s Delegate for Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility, unveiled the initiative during European Mobility Week, highlighting it as a step towards sustainable, innovative transport.

Built entirely in Spain, the bus operates at a high level of automation, requiring human intervention only in rare circumstances. EMT Madrid previously tested similar technology near Cibeles Square, but now the project is ready to run in the green heart of the city.

So if you’re looking for a unique, free way to explore Casa de Campo – and a sneak peek into the future of urban transport – this driverless bus is your chance.

Image> Empresa Municipal de Transportes de Madrid