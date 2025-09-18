EU-Funded Patrol Ship Joins Guardia Civil Fleet to Guard Europe’s Borders





Spain’s Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, presided over the delivery of the Guardia Civil’s new ocean-going patrol vessel Duque de Ahumada this Thursday in Vigo. The ship represents a €35 million investment, 90% of which was financed by the European Union.

The vessel will be based in Cádiz with the Maritime Group of the Strait and will carry out missions such as preventing cross-border crime, ensuring maritime security, and fighting irregular migration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling.

Grande-Marlaska stressed that the ship embodies the importance of European cooperation: “It strengthens cohesion and, in this case, the protection of our borders, which are also Europe’s external borders.”

The Duque de Ahumada replaces the retired Río Miño and will operate both in Spanish waters and abroad as part of Frontex missions for four months each year.

Key features of the vessel:

Built at Armón shipyards in Vigo

5 decks, helipad, two rapid intervention boats, and a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) capable of reaching 1,000m depth

State-of-the-art navigation and communications systems

Hospital facilities, security areas, and space for at least 100 shipwreck survivors

Autonomy of 11,000 nautical miles, 30 days at sea without port, speed up to 18 knots

Accommodation for 44 crew plus 12 additional personnel

The Interior Ministry highlighted that the Guardia Civil has also secured €20 million in EU funds (75% financed by the European Commission) to maintain the SIVE maritime surveillance system from 2023 to 2025.

The Guardia Civil’s Maritime Service now operates almost 150 naval units, with deployments not only along Spain’s coast but also in West Africa, including Senegal, Mauritania, and Gambia.