Cambiemos Orihuela slams the PP’s “normality” narrative in schools





Cambiemos Orihuela has denounced what they call a false narrative of “normality” from Education Councillor Vicente Pina at the start of the school year. Far from being normal, they argue, Orihuela’s public education is collapsing under expired maintenance and cleaning contracts, overcrowded schools, teacher cuts, chaotic enrolments, and broken school transport.

They cite glaring failures: unsafe and poorly maintained facilities, dirty schools with overworked cleaners, families left stranded by inadequate buses, unbearable heat in classrooms without promised air conditioning, and even the outsourcing of schoolyard repairs to a private club instead of the council. On the coast, schools are bursting at the seams, with projects for new facilities stalled and vital staff missing.

Examples include:

Maintenance & Cleaning: Contracts expired, leaving broken facilities, poor cleaning, and overburdened staff.

Contracts expired, leaving broken facilities, poor cleaning, and overburdened staff. School Transport: Dozens of students lack adequate transport, forcing families into difficult situations.

Dozens of students lack adequate transport, forcing families into difficult situations. Antonio Sequeros School: No promised air conditioning; teachers and students face health risks from extreme heat.

No promised air conditioning; teachers and students face health risks from extreme heat. Reliance on Rotary Club: The council outsourced playground furniture repairs to a private association instead of fulfilling its own responsibilities.

The council outsourced playground furniture repairs to a private association instead of fulfilling its own responsibilities. Overcrowding on the Coast: Primary schools and the high school exceed capacity, lack teachers, and suffer from delayed expansion projects.

Cambiemos Orihuela concludes that the only “normality” in Orihuela’s public education under the PP government is paralysis, improvisation, and neglect. They demand immediate solutions, real planning, and political commitment, calling on Councillor Vicente Pina to resign if he cannot manage his responsibilities.