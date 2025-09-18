International Tapas is back in Torrevieja





Explore food from around the world at dozens of local bars and restaurants

Torrevieja is gearing up to celebrate one of its tastiest annual traditions as the 9th edition of International Tapas Day takes place on Saturday, September 27.

Coinciding with World Tourism Day, the city will become a vibrant hub of gastronomy, offering locals and visitors the chance to enjoy both local and international flavours.

Dozens of bars and restaurants will take part, each presenting their own culinary creations with a special promotion: a tapa and a drink for just €3.50. It’s the perfect opportunity to sample a wide variety of dishes while soaking in the lively atmosphere that makes International Tapas Day one of Torrevieja’s most popular events.

Beyond food and drink, the celebration includes raffles and an Instagram photography contest with exciting prizes. To participate, visitors simply scan the QR code available at participating venues and share their experiences online.

The event is organized by Torrevieja Gastronómica, the Association of Hospitality Businesses of Torrevieja and the Region, Costa Blanca, Torrevieja Town Hall, Comunitat Valenciana, and L’Exquisit Mediterrani.