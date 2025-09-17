Civil Guard arrests Bigastro man caught with 180 doses of drugs in his car





The drugs were found during an ID check near a nightclub in Bigastro.

These operations aim to ensure that citizens can enjoy nightlife in a safe environment.

September 17, 2025. The Civil Guard has arrested a 31-year-old Spanish man for drug trafficking after officers discovered multiple bags containing different substances, packaged into individual doses for sale, inside his vehicle.

The incident took place on the morning of August 24 in Bigastro, when the Citizen Security Unit (USECIC) of Torrevieja was carrying out routine checks of vehicles and individuals near a nightclub. Despite the late morning hour, the area was still busy.

When officers stopped a car, they noticed the driver appeared very nervous. A first inspection revealed an open dose of cocaine, prompting a full search of the vehicle. Inside, they found multiple bags containing a large quantity of drugs ready for distribution, along with cash in various denominations. Once weighed and catalogued, the seized substances amounted to: 97 MDMA tablets, 58 grams of crystal meth, 58 grams of speed, 31 grams of cocaine, and 4 grams of “pink cocaine.”

The suspect was arrested for an alleged crime against public health and brought before the Orihuela Court of Instruction No. 1, which released him pending charges.

The confiscated drugs have been sent to the Government Subdelegation’s Health Department in Alicante for analysis.

For further information, please contact the Civil Guard Communication Office in Alicante at 96 514 56 60, extension 0610011.