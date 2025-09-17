Civil Guard arrests two youths in Murcia for violent home robberies





Murcia, September 17, 2025 – The Civil Guard in the Region of Murcia, under the Plan Against Home Robberies, has arrested two young men in Cehegín for allegedly committing violent robberies in homes.

The investigation began after a violent robbery was reported in the town centre, where the suspects targeted the home of elderly residents. They entered the house, assaulted and intimidated the victims, and stole valuable items. The victims required medical attention but did not suffer serious injuries.

Investigators gathered evidence at the scene, which led to the identification of two suspects with prior records for similar crimes. One of them had already been arrested in July for a series of robberies in Cehegín and Moratalla. Both were eventually located and detained as alleged perpetrators of robbery with violence and intimidation.

The Civil Guard is continuing the investigation to determine whether the pair belong to a wider criminal group and may be linked to other similar crimes.