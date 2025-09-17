Championship Day Success at The Celts Club de Golf





Our Championship Day for July saw a field of 70 players competing on our home course La Serena. The weather was hot and humid and with a gentle breeze. We are indebted to a team of people who all work together to make our tournaments such a success.

The competitions committee under the guidance of Camillus Fitzpatrick and Terry Fitzgerald ably assisted by henry Mooney. Thank you and well done. Thanks to all the staff in the clubhouse to Duly, Marijose, Vanessa and Gloria, muchos gracias por todo. The course management team led by Miguel, thanks to you and the team for preparing the course, the fairways and greens are in great condition. The rough, wow are you punished.

The Crystal winners, Clive Jenkins 40, Garteh O’Rourke 36 and Nick Brooks 35. Alisdaird McLean 40, Martin Archer 39 and Steve Formby 38. Golf prizes, Clive Jenkins 38, Bev Buckley 38 and Mike Stott 37. Martin Fitzpatrick 36, Brendan Gannon33 and Terry lewis 33.

Results of the day, the NTP’s. Stuart Bulling 2, Gareth O’Rourke, Kevin Fitzpatrick, Mike Banfield and Billy Thomson. Cat. !, Denis McCormack 36, Pavla Serakova 36 and Bob Smith 33. Cat. 2, Nick Shaw 38, Michael Parry 35 and Daniel Millman 34. Cat. 3, Kevin Fitzpatricjk 38, Peter Wyatt 35 and Debbie Boelhouwer 35. The gross was won by Alan Campbell 29. Second overall was Clive Jenkins 38 and the winner on 41 points Stuart Bulling.

The International Match play League.

An opportunity for any society out there who are looking to play competitive match play across the greater Alicante area. We have a limited number of spaces available for teams of 8 players who might wish to join the tournament.

Courses included this year are, Los Colinas, Vistabella, Alicante, El Saler, Oliva Nova, Bonalba, El Plantio, El Bosque, La Marquesa and Font de Llop. The entry fee per match is 300 euro for 8 players, not too bad. Please contact John O’Brien if you are interested.

If you would like information on entering a team in any of the federation events why not send an e-mail to johnobrienalicante@gmail.com or call 711024502