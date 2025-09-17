Orihuela to Host Official Test Centre for Driving Theory Exams





The Orihuela Town Council and the Provincial Traffic Department of Alicante (DGT) have signed a cooperation agreement to establish an official computer-based classroom for driving theory exams in Orihuela.

The agreement was signed by Mayor Pepe Vegara and Provincial Traffic Chief Antonio Jesús Fornes Méndez with the goal of bringing this service closer to local residents and ensuring that theory tests for driving licenses are conducted under the same conditions as in other DGT centres.

Up until now, driving theory exams in Orihuela were held in a privately managed space within the municipality. Thanks to this new agreement, the Town Council will set up an official exam room at Loazes Building, 7 (the former CAM headquarters). Once reviewed and approved by DGT technicians, it will become the permanent venue for computer-based theory tests.

Under the terms of the agreement:

Orihuela Town Council will prepare the facility, ensuring it meets all technical, accessibility, and safety requirements. It will provide IT equipment, network connections, and adapted furniture, as well as cover the costs of setup, maintenance, and day-to-day management.

will prepare the facility, ensuring it meets all technical, accessibility, and safety requirements. It will provide IT equipment, network connections, and adapted furniture, as well as cover the costs of setup, maintenance, and day-to-day management. The DGT will guarantee at least one theory exam session per month in Orihuela, with the possibility of increasing frequency based on demand. It will also provide technical support and guidance to ensure exams run smoothly.

The agreement will run for four years, with the option of a further four-year extension. A joint monitoring committee will be created to oversee implementation and resolve any issues.

With this initiative, Orihuela joins the select group of municipalities in the province with an official DGT test centre, reinforcing the council’s commitment to improving public services and promoting road safety.