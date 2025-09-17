Generali Expatriates: Insurance made for those living in Spain — in your language, for your peace of mind





No matter how long you’ve been living in Spain, having insurance that understands your unique needs and communicates in your language makes all the difference. With over 200 expert brokers and agents across the country, Generali Expatriates offers tailored insurance solutions with clear, flexible cover and friendly support in English and other languages. Plus, don’t miss their current exclusive cashback offer — details below!

Tailored home insurance

Whether you own your main home or a holiday property, you can benefit from cover designed specifically with your needs in mind. Generali Expatriates offers customised packs so you only pay for what you really need.

Standard cover includes protection for garden furniture, emergency home assistance in English, refrigerated goods, aesthetic restoration, extended cover for jewellery and valuables, DIY services, and public liability.

Optional covers let you tailor your policy even further, including protection against vandalism caused by tenants, liability for mobility scooters, excess water consumption, pest control, home appliance repairs, extensive cover for holiday rentals (including public liability), accidental damage for buildings and contents, cover for electric vehicle charging devices, and legal defence in cases of illegal occupation — an essential protection for many property owners.

Car insurance with added benefits

Insurance designed with you in mind makes driving in Spain easier. You get a courtesy car if your vehicle is stolen, damaged, or breaks down, plus German-speaking roadside assistance. Special protection for electric vehicles, increased theft and write-off cover, accident cover for drivers and passengers, and fine claim management services are all included.

More insurance options

Generali Expatriates also offers life insurance covering disability, critical illness, and international repatriation; boat insurance that goes beyond legal requirements; flexible business insurance; accident insurance for you and your family; and pet insurance covering vet costs and more.

Support in your language

From the initial quote to claim support, expert brokers and customer service teams communicate with you in languages you trust, making the whole process easier.

Special Cashback Offer — Don’t miss out!

From 26 August to 24 November 2025, enjoy 10% cashback on premiums for every new car or home insurance policy, up to €75 cashback per policy. Terms apply: policies must be paid by direct debit and offer is valid for new policies only.

For full details, a quote or to find a broker, visit www.generaliexpatriates.es or call 91 342 25 49.

Peace of mind is guaranteed with Generali Expatriates — insurance made for you, delivered with care.