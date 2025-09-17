Orihuela Principal Nominated for Global Teacher Prize





Joaquín Marzá Mercé, principal of Hurchillo Public School in Orihuela, has been nominated for the Global Teacher Prize, the world’s most prestigious teaching award worth one million euros.

Born in Cálig (Castellón), Marzá has an extensive academic background with multiple master’s degrees in education, management, and innovation. His career has been marked by a strong commitment to pedagogical innovation, healthy living, and environmental education.

Notable achievements include:

Creating award-winning school programs combining sports and healthy habits.

Leading the “Educational Contract for the Earth,” a UNESCO-recognized global project.

Transforming the school cafeteria, earning national recognition for its healthy model.

Coordinating Spain’s Network of Creative and Innovative Centers.

Marzá’s work has earned him numerous honors, such as the National Education Award, the Naos Award, and recognition as one of Spain’s top ten teachers. His nomination is a source of pride for the Vega Baja region and highlights his lifelong dedication to transforming education.

Photo credit Instagram