Orihuela Allocates €3.4 Million to Fully Modernize Urban Cleaning Fleet





The Orihuela City Council has launched a tender for the acquisition of new vehicles and machinery for the urban cleaning service, aiming to modernize and strengthen municipal resources for street cleaning and waste collection. The total investment amounts to €3,439,788 (VAT included), making this one of the most significant public service contracts in recent years.

The procurement is divided into five lots and includes:

Seven waste collection trucks (three rear-loading and four side-loading), complementing the five recently acquired vehicles and effectively renewing the old fleet.

(three rear-loading and four side-loading), complementing the five recently acquired vehicles and effectively renewing the old fleet. Three 3.5-ton open-box trucks , one equipped with a “crane octopus” (currently in the awarding process).

, one equipped with a “crane octopus” (currently in the awarding process). Four street sweepers and a new wash truck, plus a high-pressure cleaning unit to complete the investment.

This modernization aligns with the council’s goals of providing a more efficient, sustainable service that meets the environmental standards of the Local Waste Plan. It will improve service quality across the municipality and enhance worker safety during operations.

Advanced and Environmentally Compliant Fleet

All vehicles will comply with Euro 6 European emission standards and feature advanced technology, including geolocation systems, rear-view cameras, and operator safety devices. The maximum delivery period is nine months from contract formalization, including registration, municipal branding, and staff training on the new vehicles.

Councilor for Street Cleaning and Waste Management, Rocío Ortuño, stated:

“This tender represents a major step forward in providing a modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly fleet that will allow us to deliver a better service to all residents. This was a key demand from both citizens and our workers, and with this significant investment, we are making it a reality. It will mark a before and after in street cleaning and waste collection in our municipality.”

With this new tender, the Waste Management and Street Cleaning Department will have invested over €6 million during the current two-year term. Ortuño added that a major contract for the renewal of the entire municipal container park—worth €1.8 million, including new organic waste containers—will also be tendered in the coming weeks, representing the most ambitious project of its kind in the city’s history.