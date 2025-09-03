“Oh Yes They Did! ADAPT Moves to San Pedro’s Shiny New Theatre”





This summer has been especially busy for the ADAPT Theatre Group as the decision was made to move our annual bilingual pantomime to San Pedro del Pinatar’s brand new theatre Geli Albaladejo. After 14 years of sell-out performances in the town’s Casa de Cultura the change will be exciting and full of new technical and artistic challenges.

The group’s performances started way back in 2011 when we formed part of the wider ADAPT association whose main aim was to integrate into the local community. We came up with the fun idea of performing Cinderella who had to speak Spanish to marry the prince, thereby introducing ourselves and the crazy world of panto to San Pedro residents. Since then we have grown into an independent, vibrant group of people who have continued with the same aims while developing our acting, designing and technical skills year by year as well as widening the scope of our audiences.

This year’s pantomime is the ever-loved “Jack and the Beanstalk” and rehearsals have now commenced after months of background preparation. We are thrilled to have some great performers who are already practising their song and dance routines and some very funny people who will make the most of the hilarious script.

The performances of Jack and the Beanstalk will be on 28th November at 7 p.m. and 29th November at 12 noon and 7 p.m. at the Geli Albaladejo Theatre, Avda de los Flamencos, San Pedro del Pinatar. Tickets will be available soon or can be reserved now by WhatsApp or phone to Eric on 656 36 10 98.