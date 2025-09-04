Win for Alicante in Ryanair shakeup as Murcia could face Winter Flight Wipeout





Ryanair’s Shake-Up: What It Means for Alicante Travelers

Winter schedules are about to change in Spain’s skies, and Alicante is set to come out ahead. Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, has confirmed it will slash around one million seats nationwide this coming winter after a dispute with Aena, Spain’s airport operator, over a 6.62% rise in airport fees. But while some cities brace for empty runways, Alicante is preparing for more arrivals, more departures—and possibly more destinations.

Transport Minister Óscar Puente has already rejected Ryanair’s demands for fare reductions, steep discounts on fees, and public subsidies for 14 Spanish airports—conditions he described as “absurd.” With no deal in sight and an additional tariff increase planned for 2026, Ryanair is diverting more of its capacity to larger Spanish airports and alternative markets such as Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Hungary, and Morocco.

The airline’s frustration is focused on Spain’s smaller regional airports, where Ryanair argues passenger charges are out of step with actual demand. Larger hubs, by contrast, remain attractive. Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport falls into that category, making it one of the winners in this reshuffle.

Winners and losers

The cuts are sharp elsewhere: Ryanair is shutting down its Santiago de Compostela base, withdrawing completely from Vigo and Tenerife North, and scaling back services in Zaragoza, Santander, Asturias, and Vitoria. Travelers in those regions will feel the squeeze, with fewer options and higher dependence on rival carriers.

Alicante, on the other hand, is on Ryanair’s shortlist for expansion. Daily links to Santiago de Compostela and thrice-weekly flights to Tenerife North will disappear from the schedule, but the airline has already hinted at new announcements for El Altet. Routes and details remain under wraps, but union sources confirm that staff from the shuttered Santiago base are being offered transfers to Alicante and Málaga—a clear sign of growth ahead.

A growing giant on the Costa Blanca

Ryanair already dominates Alicante’s air traffic. In 2024, it carried 7.4 million passengers through El Altet, representing more than 40% of the airport’s total traffic. This year, that share has climbed even higher, with 41.7% recorded up to July 2025.

From Alicante, the airline already connects travellers to eight Spanish cities and no fewer than 81 international destinations across 20 countries. The U.K. is the standout market, with 21 routes alone, followed by strong networks in Germany, Poland, Italy, and Ireland. Northern Europe is also well represented, with links to Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and beyond.

A familiar battle

This isn’t Ryanair’s first standoff with Aena. A decade ago, the airline threatened to reduce flights from Alicante over boarding procedures involving jetways. Now, the argument has shifted to airport fees. Ryanair insists that, while Spain’s larger airports remain profitable, charges at smaller regional ones are too high—especially given falling costs elsewhere in Europe.

Aena counters that its fees are competitive, necessary to fund infrastructure upgrades, and that airlines overall have actually scheduled more seats for the coming winter season.

What it means for travellers

For those flying in or out of Alicante, the outlook is bright. Expect a busier airport, more Ryanair planes on the tarmac, and likely new routes announced before winter. For other regions of Spain, however, the cuts will bite hard—another reminder that low-cost travel thrives where demand is strongest, and disappears where it isn’t.

Alicante, for now, finds itself firmly on the winning side of Ryanair’s latest game of aviation chess.

Ryanair Cuts Spark Worries for Murcia’s Winter Flights

As the summer flight season winds down at the end of October, concern is growing, however, among travellers and staff at the Region of Murcia International Airport in Corvera where Ryanair, which handled nearly half of all passenger traffic at the airport between January and July, has announced reductions to its winter 2025–2026 schedule.

For travellers in Murcia, the cuts raise uncertainty about the number and frequency of winter flights to and from the region.

Reduced schedules could mean fewer direct connections to key European destinations, making it harder for residents, holidaymakers, and business travellers to plan convenient journeys. Lower frequency also risks pushing up ticket prices on the remaining routes, while limited options may force passengers to travel via larger hubs such as Alicante or Madrid, adding both cost and time to their trips.

Local tourism operators worry that fewer flights could also dampen visitor numbers during the off-peak season, when international arrivals are already thinner, while businesses that are reliant on quick access to overseas markets may also feel the strain.

However, there is some good news: easyJet has stepped in to bolster its Murcia offerings.

The airline has confirmed it will extend its connections from Bristol and London Luton into the winter season, providing UK travellers with continued options to reach southern Spain even during the quieter months.

But for holidaymakers and residents alike, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether Murcia can maintain the flight connections it has worked so hard to build.