Generalitat Seeks to Halt Demolition of Historic Babilonia Beach Houses in Guardamar





Valencia’s regional government is asking Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition to suspend the demolition of century-old seaside homes, citing their cultural and historical value.

The Generalitat has announced it will formally request the Ministry for Ecological Transition (MITECO) to suspend the demolition of the traditional houses on Guardamar del Segura’s Babilonia Beach. The move is grounded in the newly approved Valencian Coastal Protection and Management Law, which highlights the preservation of intangible cultural heritage. However, the region does not currently have the powers needed to enforce this protection.

Marc García Manzana, Director General of Coasts, Ports, and Airports, confirmed the decision after meeting with residents whose homes face demolition. He underlined that while the Generalitat cannot directly resolve the dispute, it will continue to “stand firmly against the Ministry’s approach,” adding that “there are alternatives to eviction and demolition.”

To make matters worse for residents, the Ministry has ruled that demolition costs must be borne by the homeowners themselves, who have until September 15 to comply voluntarily.

A Path to Protection

The regional government believes the Babilonia homes could qualify as a “coastal settlement of ethnological value,” a designation included in the new Valencian law. Residents have already submitted an application, while the Generalitat has opened public consultation on drafting the necessary regulations.

Under Article 17 of the law, the Generalitat may, at the request of a local council, protect clusters of homes with historical, cultural, or ethnological value, especially if their demolition would mean the loss of heritage.

Yet the Guardamar City Council has opposed this route. Instead, it supports demolition, arguing that removing the houses would restore 600 meters of continuous beach by reconnecting it with the dunes and pine forest.

Limited Powers

For protection to be effective, the Generalitat would need the State to transfer broader coastal management powers—something it has requested but not received. “If we had those powers, the decision to demolish or find alternatives would be ours, not the Ministry’s,” García Manzana said.

A Piece of Guardamar’s Memory The Babilonia houses were built directly on the sand in the early 20th century. Modest in style, they represent an important chapter in Guardamar’s history. Their survival was made possible by local engineer Francisco Mira (1862–1944), who led a massive dune reforestation