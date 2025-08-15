COVID-19 Cases Surge in August Across Alicante Province





One in four patient samples tested at health centres in Alicante province this month are coming back positive for COVID-19, but only a small fraction of cases require hospitalization.

“There’s a lot of COVID right now — far more than it seems,” said an emergency physician at Alicante General Hospital while treating an elderly patient for lingering effects of the virus and other summer-related ailments. His remarks reflect the latest figures from the Valencian regional health department, published Thursday in the Respiratory Infection Surveillance System (Sivira) bulletin for week 32 of the year.

The highest incidence is being recorded among children under four and adults over 65.

Second Summer Peak

Between August 4 and 10, the province registered 105.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants — the second-highest level this summer, after mid-July’s peak of 117 cases. For most weeks since June, the rate had been far lower, ranging from 44 to 84.5 cases last week.

In recent days, 23.7% of tests carried out at health centers have been positive — sharply above this year’s average of 5.3%, which includes the January wave.

Above the National Average

Respiratory illnesses — including flu and bronchiolitis, though both are currently at negligible levels — are affecting 443 people per 100,000 in the province, well above the national average of 258. This is common in summer when millions travel to the coast. The alert level remains “yellow,” indicating no major cause for concern. Hospital admissions are low, at just 1.7 per 100,000 people, down from 2.6 the previous week, and are concentrated mainly among those over 80.

Doctors recommend avoiding large gatherings where possible, as summer events such as concerts and festivals can accelerate transmission. People who test positive are urged to wear masks, especially in enclosed public spaces and when around vulnerable individuals at home.

Stratus and Nimbus Variants Driving Infections

This summer’s surge is being fueled by two new COVID-19 variants. According to Salvador Peiró, a researcher at the Fisabio foundation, between 80% and 90% of current infections are caused by the Stratus variant — nicknamed “Frankenstein” for being a recombination of previous strains. It is more transmissible but tends to cause only mild illness. Another variant, NB.1.8.1, known as Nimbus, is also beginning to spread in Europe, with similarly mild symptoms.

Typical cases involve fever, general malaise, muscle cramps, sore throat, occasional stomach upset, and overall weakness — enough in many cases to derail holiday plans.

Test Sales Rising

The wave has driven a surge in sales of antigen tests, particularly in coastal areas. Carlos García, a pharmacist in Benidorm, said, “Since January there was no demand, and now sales started again in May. Even though we’re not right on the beachfront, demand has gone up.”

He added that many cases go undiagnosed because people only get tested if they have stronger symptoms or are tested at a health center. In parts of Alicante city and beach districts, some pharmacies report test sales have doubled.