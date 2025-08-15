SCUM AND NONSENSE





If you visited a shop and saw a notice reading: “Due to scumbags shoplifting, please ask for assistance to open cabinets” would you be offended? Just one hopelessly narrow-minded person was, and reported it to police. The next thing that happened was that a police officer called at the shop and told the owner to change the sign because “calling shoplifters ‘scumbags’ may be offensive”.

This to me sums up how far down the slippery slope Britain, and so-called authority in particular, has gone in becoming totally stupid.

For years now shopkeepers in the country have been at their wits end over shoplifters who have just been getting away with it. Shoplifting is costing everyone money because shop owners have to raise their prices to cover losses. Some have gone out of business because of it.

There is so much shoplifting going on that police just cannot cope with the enormous job of catching criminals and in more cases than not will not even bother to turn up to investigate unless more than 200 pounds worth of goods has been taken.

Rob Davies, 61, who runs the Run Ragged vintage shop in Wrexham, North Wales, and caught five thieves red-handed in the last 12 months alone, lost roughly £200 of stock to shoplifting.

He felt the police did little to help when he reported the five thefts and so he gave up doing so, instead taking matters into his own hands to protect his small business, putting sale items in locked cabinets and writing the sign to customers.

But of course there is always some narrow minded twit who has nothing better to do than complain about anything and everything. But what galls me is that while the police cannot cope with the workload to deal with shoplifting, they have the time to send an officer around to “investigate” the highly offensive sign aimed at scumbag shoplifters.

Shame on the police who really deserve a kick up the backside. Thank goodness that the general public have more common sense than the police. Rob has been inundated with support and another shopkeeper has given him a sign reading “If you find anything offensive here, please let us know so we can have a good laugh.”

The community are pleading with the shopkeeper to keep his sign up. And there’s total contempt for the whinging idiot complainer. One wrote on Facebook: “ I think the complainer needs to find something else to do with their time. I know of some drying paint that needs to be watched.”

As for police, they have been losing public confidence for years and this is the perfect example as to why. Perhaps it’s about time they investigated real crime which they are paid to do.

Oh, and while I am about it I will repeat what I am always writing, that punishments should fit the crime.

HOLY ROW ERUPTS

I was surprised to read that the council of Jumilla, a small town about 80km west of Alicante, has voted to ban Muslims from using public facilities – civic centres and gyms – to celebrate religious festivals such as Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, and Eid al-Adha.

The Conservative PP party voted it through when the far-right Vox party abstained from voting.

In a statement the Vox party wrote: “Thanks to Vox the first measure to ban Islamic festivals in Spain’s public spaces has been passed. Spain is and will be forever the land of Christian people.”

Mounir Benjelloun Andaloussi Azhari, president of the Spanish federation of Islamic organisations, told El País newspaper the proposal was “Islamophobic and discriminatory”.

“They’re not going after other religions, they’re going after ours,” he said. Referring to the recent rise of racist rhetoric and attacks, he added: “We’re rather surprised by what’s happening in Spain. For the first time in 30 years I feel afraid.”

Frankly I’m not surprised, religious and cultural intolerance is spreading across many countries where minorities have lived alongside majorities for many years but now no longer feel safe.

Jumilla has a population of about 27,000, of whom 7.5% come from largely Muslim countries.

It will be interesting to see where this Muslim ban goes, because it runs against the Spanish constitution and already the Spanish government has told Jumilla Council to end the ban in a month or face court action.

SETTLER SIEGE

Imagine being part of a family which had owned a smallholding for most of the past century, growing olive trees on it and having it to support the family for generations.

Then you leave to go to work one day and find when you return that it had been taken over by armed settlers who order him away, never to return. If he went to the “authorities” he would find they would support the settlers, with force if necessary.

If this was happening anywhere in “civilised” Europe there would be outrage and would have been stopped immediately, the offenders no doubt jailed. But it has been happening in the West Bank in Israel for years with killings and all manner of atrocities and all because of religion and an absolute hatred between Muslims and Jews.

It is not just the seizure of land by Jewish settlers, it is also action by Israeli military making live a misery for those living in the West Bank.

All across the West Bank there are signs designating various areas, and it clearly states that Israeli citizens are not allowed to enter area A according to Israeli law.

It is supposed to be governed by the Palestinian authority and its security, and has the greatest population and largest cities. But the Israeli miliary have set up numerous check points and road blocks to make life as difficult as possible and create diversions to make Muslims wait for hours while papers are checked.

Hats off to Sky News chief correspondent Stuart Ramsey whose investigation into what has been happening in the West Bank was screened last week. He also reports an interview with an American-born Jewish settler of 25 years now living in the most hard-core settlement, some members of which have been sanctioned by the UK government for promoting violence against non-Jewish people.

He and all settlers believe it is God who sent his ancestors there and they have a right to the land, not Palestinians.

Personally I think as a God did not lift one finger to save Jews from Hitler in WW2 or Jews from the appalling atrocity carried out by Muslims in their settler invasion or saving Muslims from the current Jewish onslaught in Gaza, or misery and suffering of millions down the centuries, there is only one logical conclusion, one being reached by a rapidly growing number of people throughout Europe.

What I think is most worrying is the possibility that eventually the Muslim world will unite and rise up against Jews and frankly I wouldn’t want to be a Jew.

Finally on this subject, I was saddened to hear that Jews had targeted and killed five journalists in Gaza working for the broadcaster Al Jazeera the military claiming that at least one was working for Hamas.

What I find particularly condemning against Israel is that it will not allow international journalists into Gaza to tell the world exactly what they have been doing there. To me this speaks volumes.

LEGAL DELAYS

And now back to barmy Britain. In 2022 the A29, a major road linking the south coast to London was closed because of a landslide down a steep embankment. The road was closed for months until reopened to single lane traffic in 2023 governed by traffic lights which we all love!!

Repair work should have happened almost immediately but it could be 2026 before repair work even starts.

Why? The land where the landslide happened is privately owned and the county council served notices on the landowners to gain access for repairs. But the landowners appealed and a court hearing took place in January 2025, with orders for the landowners to present evidence ahead of a full hearing this summer.

However, the full hearing has now been put back until next year. A council spokesperson said: “The Magistrates Court held a short hearing in June, following which the full hearing of the appeal from the landowners of the affected embankments on the A29 in Pulborough will now be heard in early 2026.”

The landowners maintain they have tried to establish a dialogue with the county council to find a ‘mutually agreeable solution.’ And the council maintains that it, too, is doing all it can to resolve the issue and fully reopen the road.

If you are looking for a reason why Britain isn’t the progressive and dynamic country it once was, well here’s your answer. The entire country is bogged down in a bureaucratic abyss, aided and abetted by lawyers making a fortune out of the mess.

PARCHED RAILS

And finally, did you know that officially it is too dry in Britain? Not because reservoirs are running dry because of drought, but because it is affecting the railways.

South Western Railway has been forced to halve the number of trains travelling from London to Exeter due to the “driest conditions for around 200 years”.

The speed limit between Gillingham, Dorset and Axminster, Devon has been reduced due to dry conditions drying out the tracks between the two towns and shrinking the clay soil embankments which support them.

Trains are running every two hours rather than hourly due to the problem, known as a “moisture soil deficit”.

I can think of another place where there’s a deficit – and it’s not surprising that within a very short time more than half a million people had signed an on-line petition calling for a general election.