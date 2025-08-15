Civil Guard Arrests Two Men for Series of Vehicle Break-Ins





Thieves targeted vehicles parked in isolated areas with no security cameras, lighting, or surveillance.

One suspect was caught in the act near a hospital car park, breaking a vehicle lock and stealing several items.

These arrests follow a similar operation in June that resulted in two arrests and two additional suspects under investigation.

August 14, 2025 – As part of Operation Racvil, the Civil Guard has arrested two men, aged 45 and 61, for allegedly committing multiple vehicle break-ins in two high-parking-traffic areas: the car park near Marina Baixa Hospital and the Cala Racó de Conill area, both in Villajoyosa.

The investigation, conducted by the Villajoyosa Main Post Investigation Unit, began in June 2025 after a spike in this type of crime was detected in both areas. Police inquiries linked the incidents to a white van seen repeatedly in the vicinity at the times of the thefts. The vehicle was registered to a local resident who had not been seen at his home for several months—suggesting he had detailed knowledge of the target areas.

The van was eventually located in the town of Monóvar, and its owner, along with another man who was also using it, was identified as a suspect.

On July 6 at 2:00 p.m., officers caught the van’s owner prowling around Cala Conill before moving on to the hospital car park. There, he broke the lock of a parked vehicle and removed several items, placing them in his van. He was arrested on the spot and charged with four counts of theft with forced entry and one count of fraud for using stolen bank cards.

On July 28, the second suspect—who had recently moved from Monóvar to Villajoyosa and was operating independently—was also arrested. He has so far been linked to two vehicle break-ins in the area.

Both men, who have prior criminal records for similar offenses, were brought before Villajoyosa’s Duty Court, which released them under precautionary measures.

These arrests add to those made in June during Operation Pedrazas, which led to the arrest of two men aged 18 and 17, and the investigation of a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman. That case involved five vehicle break-ins, one case of property damage, and one offense of endangering road safety—also in Villajoyosa.

The Civil Guard reminds the public that thieves often target parking areas that are secluded, poorly lit, lack surveillance, and have no security cameras. Motorists are advised not to leave valuables or personal belongings visible inside parked vehicles.