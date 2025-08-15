Couple Arrested in Alicante for Leaving Children Aged 1, 3, and 6 Home Alone





Police in Alicante have arrested a 29-year-old man and his 27-year-old wife for child neglect after they allegedly left their three young children—ages 1, 3, and 6—alone at home for several hours. According to police reports, this was not an isolated incident but a recurring practice.

The case came to light last Saturday around 9:30 p.m., when an emergency call reported that several young children had been alone for hours on the balcony of an apartment in the Colonia Requena neighborhood.

National and local police officers responded immediately, finding two girls and a boy unsupervised. When the officers went upstairs, the 6-year-old girl, crying continuously, opened the door. She told police her parents had left a long time earlier, saying they were just going to buy something and would be right back. Hours had passed without food, and the children were hungry.

The girl claimed her parents left around 3 p.m., while it was still daylight. Officers observed poor living conditions—dirt, clutter, a lack of hygiene, and alcohol bottles within the children’s reach. The 1-year-old was found on the floor holding a beer can, wearing a heavily soiled diaper that had not been changed for hours.

A neighbor confirmed the children had been alone for several hours and crying, adding that this happened frequently. The 6-year-old herself said it was common, that her parents often “got drunk and fought a lot,” and that she wished she could live with her grandparents.

Police managed to contact the father first, finding him at a nearby bar. He arrived about 30 minutes later, claiming he had been at work, though officers noticed he smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech. He has a prior record for domestic abuse. He then called the children’s mother, who said she was out partying. She returned home about 30 minutes later.

Both parents were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and taken to the police station. After appearing before a duty court in Alicante, they were released on provisional freedom. Initially, the children were placed in the care of a relative. The regional child protection authorities will now decide on long-term custody arrangements.