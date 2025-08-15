Council Delivers more Headlines but Construction Awaits: Orihuela Costa’s New Clinic Still in Limbo





The Orihuela council has announced detailed plans for a second healthcare centre in Orihuela Costa, despite not yet having the necessary authority to begin construction.

The official plan for the facility, which will be built on a 12,000-square-meter plot near the border with Torrevieja, outlines a range of services including family medicine, paediatrics, maternity care, rehabilitation, sexual health, and radiology.

While its opening is still an estimated three to four years away, the Popular Party-Vox coalition government chose to publicise the project in August, a time when the area’s population of 30,000 residents swells significantly with tourism, creating a high demand for medical care at the only existing centre in Aguamarina.

Administrative Hurdles and Project Execution

The construction of this new healthcare centre requires a lengthy administrative process, which has not yet started.

The city council must first obtain effective delegation of authority from the regional Ministry of Health to take charge of the project’s execution. Only after this crucial step can the city council proceed with the project’s design, approval, and subsequent bidding and awarding of the construction contract, in addition to securing financing.

None of these steps have yet been completed. The only official action to date is a decree from the regional government, signed in July, that outlines how municipalities can request this authority. In contrast, other towns like Burriana and Santa Pola have already formally requested the delegation of authority for their own healthcare projects.

Public Reaction and Project Details

Health Councilor Irene Celdrán, along with the Councillors for Urban Planning and the Coast, conducted an on-site visit to the future location of the healthcare centre, which is situated about six kilometres from the current facility in the Villa Rosa area.

Celdrán emphasised that the new centre is absolutely essential for local residents and will be one of the most comprehensive and modern facilities in the Valencian Community.

The plan also details that the new centre would replace a previously budgeted project to expand the existing healthcare centre.

The functional plan for the new facility outlines its capacity and specialisation, including multiple clinical, administrative, and support areas. This includes a primary care area with consultation rooms for family medicine, paediatrics, and nursing; a patient services area for administration and information; and a general services area.

In addition, there will be specialised support units for dental health, women’s health (sexual and reproductive), rehabilitation, and radiology. A Point of Continuous Care will also provide extended hours.

Based on the information provided, however, it seems highly plausible that the announcement is just another public relations exercise designed to alleviate pressure on the Orihuela City Council. The timing of the announcement, the details released, and the lack of concrete progress all point to this possibility.

The announcement was made during the peak of the tourist season in August, when the population of Orihuela Costa explodes and the single existing healthcare centre is under immense strain.

By announcing a comprehensive plan for a second, modern facility, the council can appear proactive and responsive to a critical public need. This serves to deflect immediate criticism and manages public perception, offering a promise of future relief rather than addressing the current capacity issues.

The council has detailed a highly specific and ambitious plan for a 12,000-square-meter facility with numerous specialized services, yet it has not even taken the foundational step of formally requesting the delegation of authority from the regional government.

This administrative inaction, especially when contrasted with other municipalities that have already made such requests, suggests the council is prioritising the political impact of the announcement over its practical execution. The project faces a lengthy and complex administrative process that could take years, and the council hasn’t even begun the first step.

The scepticism of the local Unidos por la Costa neighbourhood association, which noted the council’s history of administrative delays on far simpler projects, further supports the view that this is yet another PR move.

It provides the council with a ready-made response to future complaints: they can point to the “planned” new centre as proof of their commitment, even if years pass without any groundbreaking. This tactic is often used by Orihuela political bodies to demonstrate action and commitment without having to deliver immediate, tangible results.