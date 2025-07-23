No Rest for Thader as Pre Season Friendlies Get Underway





BY STEVE HIBBERD

Having had 20 days rest since the memorable San Pedro final in Alicante, the men from Rojales will be back on the field again. On Friday 1 August, at Moi Gomez Stadium, Thader will host Kelme CF, in the first of 9 pre season friendlies.

The following week, they will take on Orihuela (Wednesday 6th), then Hercules (Friday 8th), both home at MGS. Next up is a trip to nearby Guardamar on Wednesday 13th, before returning to MGS on Saturday 16th, when Torrellano will be in town. Into week 3, there´s another home match on Wednesday 20th, when the opponents will be Murcia, before making another short trip on Friday 22nd to Almoradi.

Finally, on Thursday 28th, near neighbours Formentera will be the hosts, culminating a day later on Friday 29th August, when a visit to Callosa will wrap up a busy period for the club. Ko times are yet to be announced, but it is advised to refer to CD THADER facebook page for up to date information, on this, and other Thader related articles.

As regards to the new Community League season, fixtures have yet to be released. But, details of who they will be facing has. New teams to the league for 25/26 season are: Rayo Ibense & Benidorm (relegated from tercera division), plus Alberic Sucemart, Javea & Mutxamel (promoted from Preferente division).