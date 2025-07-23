EU Confirms October 2025 Start for Biometric Border Checks as it Raises ETIAS Fee





Starting in October 2025, UK travellers heading to the EU will face new border checks as the European Union rolls out its long-delayed Entry/Exit System (EES). The system will introduce fingerprinting and facial recognition for non-Schengen nationals, including British passport holders, marking a significant shift in how the EU manages its external borders.

Biometric Checks Begin October 12, 2025

The EES will begin on October 12, 2025, coinciding with Spain’s national holiday, ‘Spain Day’. The system is designed to digitally track the entry and exit of non-EU nationals to enforce the 90-day stay limit within any 180-day period and to assist in identifying security risks.

Under the new rules, travellers at EES-enabled border crossings will be required to provide four fingerprints and a facial photo. These details will be stored in a central EU database. Children under 12 will be exempt from fingerprinting.

The rollout will be phased over six months, meaning not all border posts will adopt the system immediately—some may continue using manual passport stamping during the transition. By April 9, 2026, the system is expected to be fully implemented across the Schengen area, replacing passport stamps entirely.

The changes will affect UK visitors planning to travel during the October 2025 half-term, as they may be among the first to encounter the new process.

UK nationals and other non-EU citizens who hold residency in an EU country, such as Spain, are exempt from EES checks. However, British residents in Spain are being advised to hold the TIE residency card rather than the older green certificate, as those without a TIE may still face delays or extra checks at the border.

ETIAS Fee Increases Nearly Threefold

In addition to the EES, the EU has confirmed that the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS)—a visa waiver program—will launch between October and December 2026.

Originally set to cost €7, the ETIAS fee has now been increased to €20. The permit will be valid for three years and is required for UK and other non-EU nationals visiting the Schengen zone.

Exemptions from the fee will apply to:

Travellers under 18 or over 70

Close family members of EU citizens

Certain other eligible groups

Like the UK’s ETA system—which increased from £10 to £16 shortly after launch—the ETIAS fee adjustment reflects a move towards harmonized travel authorization costs across Europe and the UK.

Importantly, non-EU residents living within the EU—such as Britons legally resident in Spain—will not need to apply or pay for ETIAS. Similarly, EU residents entering the UK are exempt from the UK’s ETA fee.

These updates were published by eu-LISA, the EU agency overseeing the digital infrastructure behind both the EES and ETIAS systems. While the changes will add new layers of paperwork and checks for UK nationals, EU officials maintain that the systems will ultimately make travel safer and more efficient once fully implemented.