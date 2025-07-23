Alicante Province Reinforces Police Force with 149 New Trainee Officers





Alicante has welcomed 149 new National Police trainees from the 40th graduating class, who will complete their year-long practical training across various police stations in the province. The reinforcements aim to boost public safety, especially during the busy summer season.

The officers, recently graduated from the National Police Academy in Ávila, will be distributed as follows:

Alicante City : 43 officers

: 43 officers Elche : 33

: 33 Benidorm : 29

: 29 Dénia : 16

: 16 Elda-Petrer : 10

: 10 Orihuela : 8

: 8 Alcoi: 1

These placements are expected to significantly increase police visibility and response capacity across key urban and tourist areas.

The Government Subdelegate in Alicante, Juan Antonio Nieves, highlighted the importance of this reinforcement during a press appearance. “These officers arrive at a crucial time,” he said, “strengthening the operational capabilities of the National Police during one of the busiest periods for tourism in Spain.”

He underscored the strategic value of deploying officers across the entire province—not only in major cities, but also in high-demand areas such as Orihuela, Benidorm, and Dénia. “Their presence directly contributes to maintaining the high standards of safety that define Alicante,” he added.

Nieves also praised the dedication and public service commitment of the new recruits. “Joining the force requires significant effort, discipline, and a strong sense of duty. These officers represent the best of an institution that has served the public for over 200 years.”

He also spoke about the province’s welcoming nature. “These trainees come from all parts of Spain, but Alicante embraces them as part of its community—one that respects and values the work of its police.”

Lastly, the subdelegate reaffirmed the national government’s ongoing support for public security. He pointed to the 2025 public employment plan, which includes the recruitment of nearly 3,000 new National Police officers. “Our commitment to public safety is unwavering. It’s essential for the well-being of our citizens and for the millions of visitors who choose Alicante as their destination each year,” he concluded.