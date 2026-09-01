



“His letter is deeply emotional and filled with personal feelings connected to his country and football, with particular emphasis on his family.”

Four key features of the three-page handwritten statement: capital letters, writing by hand, crossing out and rewriting words, and using lined paper to keep the text straight.

Analysis of the structure and expression: raw emotion and a desire to share his feelings with others.

In his social media farewell to the Argentina national team, Leo Messi reveals hidden elements of communication filled with emotion, passion, gratitude and sadness. It is clear that this “match” has been the most emotional of his life.

Julio García Gómez, an emotional communication expert and expression analyst for the Casaverde Foundation, said: “His letter is deeply emotional and filled with personal feelings connected to his country and football, with particular emphasis on his family.

“There are words of sincerity and affection, with special reference to memories and the different stages of his football career. There is also a powerful sense of grief following the death of his father, a key figure in his career.”

Messi’s words convey both sadness and great affection, with football and its supporters at the centre of his life. Several aspects of the Argentina captain’s handwritten statement stand out.

Four Key Features of the Three-Page Handwritten Statement

The entire statement is written in capital letters. In graphology and psychology, this may indicate speed, clarity and order. It could also represent a protective shield that allows him to be sincere while avoiding impulsive or uncontrolled emotions. Writing by hand demonstrates a desire for transparency. His personal characteristics are visible in words written in his own handwriting, whereas text produced on a keyboard can appear more impersonal, cold and anonymous. Crossing out and rewriting a word may reflect his willingness to change and correct himself in order to improve upon the past. When someone allows a mistake and its correction to remain visible in a handwritten document, it can suggest an ability to fall and get back up naturally, demonstrating considerable resilience. He used lined paper to keep his writing straight. The lines allowed him to concentrate on the message rather than the angle of his handwriting. Using simple pages torn from a diary or notebook—complete with spaces for a date and note number—suggests a natural and spontaneous approach to expressing his feelings.

Analysis of the Statement’s Structure and Expression

“After the time that has passed since the final, and after thinking about it a great deal, I want to tell everyone that I am retiring from the national team…”

This demonstrates the careful thought behind his decision and his desire to share it with those who love and admire him. By specifically saying that he wants to “tell everyone”, he invites his supporters to share in this deeply personal moment.

“It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep in my soul, but I understand that the time has come. I swear that I always gave everything—not only during the past few years, when we won everything, but before that as well. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you proud to be Argentine through football.”

His most profound emotions are expressed in the phrase “a decision that hurt and still hurts deep in my soul”. He emphasises the importance of wearing the shirt, his pride in being Argentine and his love of football.

“There is not much time left, and chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved and will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had. I have nothing more to give, and there are some great young players coming through who deserve their opportunity.”

Pain runs throughout the statement. At the beginning of this paragraph, he links that pain to the closing of a chapter before continuing with his love and passion for the national team. Finally, he speaks with complete honesty, acknowledging that he has given everything while expressing confidence in the players who will follow him.

“Thank you for all the affection you have shown me during these 20 years. I will deeply miss hearing you from inside the stadium. Now I will be one of you, supporting and standing by the team from the outside—through the good times and, even more importantly, through the bad.”

“Thank you to my family for always being there and for accompanying me on this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to every coach, teammate and official with whom I was fortunate enough to share it. I leave with unforgettable memories and moments.”

These two paragraphs of thanks are filled with feelings of support, affection and love, with special recognition given to his family and football colleagues. His memories are closely intertwined with his gratitude.

“I leave with peace of mind and pride after joining my teammates in giving you moments we had only dreamed of. Experiencing it all with you was incredible. I love you all!”

“Thank you, God, for making me Argentine.”

“Come on, Argentina!”

His closing words convey calmness and peace, while also expressing pride in the dreams they shared and his passion for being Argentine—a pride he has displayed to the world with enormous satisfaction.

“I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, following what happened to my father, I am more convinced of my decision than ever.”

Julio García Gómez is an expression and messaging analyst for the Economy and Health Foundation and the Casaverde Foundation. He also teaches communication skills.