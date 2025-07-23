Orihuela approves €330,000 in Grants to Support Historical Heritage, Grassroots Sports, and Local Commerce





Orihuela Council has approved €330,000 in grants aimed at promoting the city’s historical heritage, grassroots sports, and local commerce. The announcement was made by Mónica Pastor, Secretary of the Local Government Board, who explained that the funding is distributed across six separate programs managed by the Departments of Culture, Sports, and Commerce.

In the area of culture, a direct nominative grant of €20,000 has been awarded to the Fundación de la Comunidad Valenciana Patronato Histórico Artístico de la Ciudad de Orihuela. This non-profit organization plays a key role in preserving, researching, and promoting Orihuela’s historical, artistic, and archaeological heritage. The grant, foreseen in the municipal budget for 2025, includes the advance payment of 50% of the total amount.

The sports department will distribute a total of €260,000 across four lines of funding through a competitive process. The first line, with €140,000, is aimed at supporting sports clubs and individual athletes participating in regional or national competitions, helping cover expenses such as licenses, travel, and equipment.

The second line, allocated €60,000, is intended for organizations that manage municipal sports schools, assisting with staffing, facility rentals, equipment, and insurance. A third line, valued at €25,000, will support local schools engaged in the Municipal Sports Games or physical activity and health programs, promoting healthy habits among students.

Finally, the fourth line provides €35,000 for sports groups organizing community events or introductory activities designed to bring more residents into the world of sport.

The commerce department has also approved a grant program of €50,000 to support both the creation of new businesses and the consolidation of existing ones within Orihuela. These funds are meant to cover eligible operational costs incurred between January 1, 2025, and the publication date of the grant call.

Small businesses with fewer than ten employees based in the Orihuela municipality may apply. The application period will remain open for ten calendar days following its publication in the Official Gazette of the Province.

This comprehensive package of financial support underscores the City Council’s commitment to strengthening Orihuela’s cultural identity, promoting healthy lifestyles through sport, and supporting the vitality of local businesses.