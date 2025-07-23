Arrests, Abuse Allegations, and Calls for Urgent Action as Orihuela’s Marcos Brothers Back in the Spotlight:





The controversial property company The Marcos Brothers is once again facing public scrutiny after two of the three brothers were reportedly arrested last week in connection with the alleged assault of a tenant. The incident, confirmed by Información newspaper, occurred after the tenant claimed he was asked to pay €1,000 to register his address with his mother—a practice described as both illegal and abusive.

This recent arrest follows months of mounting accusations against the company, which has been accused of exploiting vulnerable tenants, forcing them to pay for access to rental contracts needed for official registration in Orihuela. The brothers have denied the allegations in a radio interview with Cadena SER, but witness accounts and political statements tell a different story.

Overcrowded, Unlicensed, and Unsafe?

Cambiemos Orihuela has been at the forefront of denouncing the company’s practices. They claim that The Marcos Brothers routinely:

Charge tenants exorbitant fees for six-month contracts, which are necessary to register for municipal services;

for six-month contracts, which are necessary to register for municipal services; Provide only one-month leases to increase control and financial leverage over tenants;

to increase control and financial leverage over tenants; Renovate buildings without permits , often removing shared living spaces to cram in more bedrooms for short-term stays;

, often removing shared living spaces to cram in more bedrooms for short-term stays; House dangerous levels of overcrowding, especially in properties with children.

Examples cited include:

An apartment on Calle Pintor Agrasot , listed at 100 m² , where 18 people are registered;

, listed at , where are registered; Another on Calle Cuatro Esquinas, just 73 m², where 15 people are officially residing.

Many of these properties are in the historic centre of Orihuela, raising concerns about building safety, structural integrity, and fire hazards. Cambiemos Orihuela warns that no action has been taken despite their request in April for the city’s Social Services Department to review the situation, particularly in homes where there are children.

Mafia-Like Practices and City Hall Silence

Cambiemos Orihuela has now escalated its criticism, describing the company’s tactics as “mafia-like” and accusing The Marcos Brothers of profiting off people’s desperation, particularly migrants and low-income residents. They argue the company is exploiting legal loopholes, operating with impunity, and undermining the social fabric of the city.

Their latest statement calls on the Orihuela Council to:

Urgently inspect all properties owned by the company;

all properties owned by the company; Verify actual occupancy and use of the homes;

of the homes; Launch disciplinary and legal proceedings where necessary.

They also criticise the Town Hall’s lack of response and inaction, warning that continued silence amounts to complicity. “What kind of city do you want?” Cambiemos asks. “One that defends dignity and rights—or one that turns a blind eye to abuse and greed?”

Company Remains Silent

Despite multiple attempts to obtain comment, The Marcos Brothers have declined to respond to the growing allegations and recent arrests.

With public pressure building and political voices demanding accountability, all eyes are now on Orihuela’s municipal government as to whether it will it act decisively, or allow business as usual to continue unchecked in the city’s historic heart?