Three Arrested After Street Shooting in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante)





Two Seriously Injured in Early July Incident – Vehicle and Weapon Recovered

Pilar de la Horadada, July 23, 2025 — The Guardia Civil, operating under “Operation Parrocha,” has arrested three individuals believed to be responsible for a shooting that occurred in the early hours of July 2 on a public street in the Torre de la Horadada urbanization, within Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante).

The incident took place near a nightlife area close to the beach and involved five young men, all between 17 and 19 years old. Two of them sustained serious injuries from gunshot wounds.

Authorities conducted three searches at different residences within the municipality. At one of the properties, they located a semi-automatic pistol, ammunition of various calibers, and several bladed weapons.

Immediately after the shooting, Guardia Civil officers inspected the scene, recovering six shell casings and a projectile. As a result of their swift investigation, the main suspects and the vehicle used in the shooting — which turned out to be a rental car — were identified in less than 24 hours. Officers confirmed the involvement of these individuals and successfully recovered the firearm.

The operation has led to the clarification of five counts of attempted homicide, resulting in very serious injuries, and the charge of illegal possession of weapons.

The Guardia Civil has expressed its gratitude for vital public cooperation, which proved fundamental to the investigation’s progress.

The operation was carried out by the Pilar de la Horadada Judicial Police Team, with support from the Guardia Civil’s Main Post Investigation Area, the local Municipal Police, the Valencia Reserve and Security Group (GRS), and the Alicante Command’s Citizen Security Unit (USECIC). The investigation was overseen by the Investigating Court No. 2 of Orihuela.