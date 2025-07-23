RBF Torrevieja 2025: A Musical Explosion with Superstar Lineup, Revamped Venue, and Unmatched Fan Connection





Featuring Bryant Myers, Justin Quiles, Almighty, Luar La L, Sech, Darell, Clarent, Hades66, Juhn El All Star, Yan Block, Raul Clyde… plus another major artist to be announced!

Reggaeton Beach Festival (RBF), Europe’s most electrifying urban music event, returns to Torrevieja’s Antonio Soria Park for its third consecutive year on July 26 and 27.

TORREVIEJA (July 23, 2025) – Get ready, Torrevieja! The RBF 2025 tour is back, pulling out all the stops. We’re talking about an insane lineup, a completely redesigned venue built to elevate your festival experience, and a connection stronger than ever with a city that has truly embraced this event as its own.

After two incredibly successful editions, Torrevieja is gearing up for a historic year. Nestled in the heart of Antonio Soria Park and with the unwavering support of the City Council – through its departments of Youth, Culture, Urban Cleanliness, Security, and Emergencies – RBF Torrevieja 2025 is set to be one of the biggest musical highlights of the Spanish summer.

The Lineup That Will Ignite Your Summer

The confirmed artists promise two unforgettable days of music. From Bryant Myers, Justin Quiles, and Sech to Darell, Almighty, Luar La L, Hades66, and Juhn El All Star, the stage will be packed with talent. Emerging stars like Clarent, Raul Clyde, and Yan Block will also be joining the party. And guess what? A huge name is still yet to be announced, ready to crown this already spectacular lineup. RBF once again brings the very best of reggaeton and urban music together in one place.

A Global Experience: New Venue, New Sensations

But RBF Torrevieja 2025 is more than just music; it’s an unprecedented immersive experience. The entire venue has been completely revamped to offer more comfort, better visibility, increased artist interaction, and technical production that will elevate every show to the level of major international festivals.

Get ready for the new Super Stage, featuring giant screens, advanced visual effects, and incredible water shows, all promising a spectacular scenic impact. And for those who crave non-stop fun, there’ll be themed swimming pools, waterslides, a mechanical surf simulator, face painting, chill-out zones, and over 15 spots for epic photos.

A City Embracing Its Festival

Torrevieja has proven itself a key host city for RBF, with record-breaking attendance from both local and visiting crowds year after year. Thanks to the support of local institutions – both logistically and organizationally – the festival operates in a safe, accessible environment seamlessly connected to everything the city has to offer: entertainment, nature, gastronomy, and culture.

Located just 45 minutes from Alicante-Elche Airport, with direct access from the AP-7 and N-332 highways, Antonio Soria Park is the perfect setting for a musical getaway.

Adding to the excitement, the same weekend will also see Torrevieja host the 71st edition of the International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest. These two major events firmly establish the city as a cultural and tourist hotspot on the Costa Blanca.

RBF Torrevieja 2025 isn’t just a festival; it’s the summer meeting point for lovers of reggaeton, urban music, and unforgettable experiences.

Tickets and complete information are available at: www.reggaetonbeachfestival.com/torrevieja