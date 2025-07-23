Las Salinas Summer league raises €1639 for Orphanage





The presentation of the Las Salinas Summer league was on 1st July at the Oasis bar and restaurant in San Luis, it was attended by approximately 130 players and a total of 15 clubs. The president of the league Norma Parkway announced the results and the trophies and medals were presented by Jackie Lowton who is responsible for Competition/events.

Trophies and medals were presented to the winners and runners up to 3rd place in both the Friday and Wednesday league. We had John Gaughan the Fixtures and secretary of the league sorting the 420 medals to ensure they were in the correct order.

Winners for the Wednesday league.

Div 1A Torrevieja Mediterraneo

Div 1B Limonar Justin 2

Winners for the Friday league

Premier – Torrevieja Mediterraneo

1A Horizonte

1B Rosaleda

2A San Luis Vikings

2B Laguna Rosa Consul

Details of all the results can be found with photographs on the website lassalinaspetanca.com These were taken by Vicky Robinson who is responsible for registration and results for both the Winter and Summer leagues.

The event was attended by Franscico Martinez who is the director of the San Jose Obrero Orphanage, who collected a cheque for €1639 this will benefit the 100 young people who are provided with help and support by the orphanage.

The Las Salinas petanca league would like to thank the members of the league whose registration fees with tombola contributions raise the funds for this worthwhile charity.