A Memorable Night of Habaneras as Two Celebrated Choirs Join Voices in Torrevieja





TORREVIEJA, July 22, 2025 – The third evening of the 71st edition of the International Habaneras and Polyphony Choral Competition offered an unforgettable musical experience, marked by the stunning collaboration between two standout ensembles: the Sinfonía Choir of the Torrevieja Municipal Choral School and Madrid’s acclaimed Voces Graves.

The night served as a double tribute. First, to Sinfonía, recently awarded the prize for Best Interpretation of a Work by a Living European Composer at the Cork Choral Festival (Ireland); and second, to Voces Graves, celebrating 30 years as one of Spain’s top male choirs with deep roots in this very competition, where they’ve earned numerous honors.

A particularly electrifying moment came when both choirs shared the stage to perform “New York, New York,” “La cubana del manglar,” and especially “Torrevieja” by Ricardo Lafuente Aguado. Their rendition brought the audience to its feet in a prolonged ovation—both inside the Municipal Theater and among the hundreds following the event live from the large screen on Vista Alegre promenade.

The evening was also graced by several notable attendees, including Juan de Dios Navarro, Provincial Deputy for Culture, who praised the enduring legacy and prestige of the Habaneras in Torrevieja. He reaffirmed the provincial government’s continued support, citing the competition’s significant contribution to Alicante’s cultural profile. Accompanied by Mayor Eduardo Dolón, Navarro highlighted the recent distinction awarded to the event, naming it a “Cultural Ambassador” of the province of Alicante.

Mayor Dolón also confirmed that Tuesday marked the beginning of the demolition of the old industrial complex located above the Eras de la Sal. All internal contents have been cleared, and the structure is set to be dismantled starting Wednesday.

Everything Ready as Choral Competition Begins

The official choral competition kicks off Wednesday, featuring ensembles from three continents: Voskresinnia Chamber Choir from Ukraine, Voci del Mare from Cartagena, Colombia, and Guangzhou Talent Choir from China.

These groups will be the first to perform this edition’s mandatory habanera, “Torrevieja es así” by the late Mari Paz Andréu and Mario Bustillo. Their interpretations will be closely evaluated by an international jury consisting of Bernadette Kühne, David Colado, Julia Foruria, Josep Vila, and Javier Corcuera.