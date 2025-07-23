11th Edition of “Los Picos Musical Evening 2025” Held in Pilar de la Horadada





The 11th edition of Velada Musical Los Picos 2025 was successfully held, organized by the Pilar de la Horadada City Council through its Department of Culture, with the support of the Alicante Provincial Council.

This year, Fever presented a Candlelight Concert, a candlelit performance by the Salzillo Quartet titled Queen vs. Coldplay Tribute. The event drew over 800 attendees, completely filling the available capacity.

The audience was captivated by the quartet’s extraordinary musical performance. Using only string instruments, the four musicians delivered an artistically rich and emotionally resonant concert, showcasing remarkable professionalism and refined talent.

The magical evening was illuminated by approximately 5,000 candles and set in a natural location generously provided for the occasion by Solange Zilbermann. She received heartfelt thanks from Mayor José María Pérez, Councilor and Provincial Deputy Marina Sáez, and Culture Councilor Darío Quesada.