RBF Torrevieja Unveils Full Lineup for July 26-27 Festival





TORREVIEJA, SPAIN – The highly anticipated RBF 2025 tour is making a grand return to Torrevieja on July 26 and 27, promising an unforgettable experience with a stellar lineup and a completely redesigned venue. After two wildly successful editions, this year’s festival aims to elevate the audience experience to new heights, strengthening its bond with the city that has enthusiastically embraced the event.

A Star-Studded Lineup Ignites the Summer

The confirmed artists for RBF Torrevieja 2025 guarantee two days of non-stop reggaeton and urban music hits. Headliners include Bryant Myers, Justin Quiles, Almighty, Luar La L, Sech, and Darell. They’ll be joined by other fan favourites such as Hades66, Juhn El All Star, Yan Block, and Raul Clyde, with one more major artist still to be announced to complete the impressive roster.

An Immersive, Global Festival Experience

RBF Torrevieja 2025 is set to be more than just a concert; it’s an immersive experience designed for maximum enjoyment. The venue at Antonio Soria Park has undergone a complete transformation, focusing on enhanced comfort, improved visibility, and greater interaction between artists and the audience. The technical production will rival major international festivals, ensuring each performance is a spectacle.

A standout feature is the new Super Stage, boasting giant screens, advanced visual effects, and captivating water shows. Beyond the music, attendees can dive into themed pools, slide down thrilling slides, try mechanical surfing, get creative with makeup stations, relax in chill-out areas, and capture epic memories at over 15 photo spots.

Torrevieja: The Perfect Festival Host City

Torrevieja has proven to be an indispensable location for the RBF tour, consistently drawing record-breaking crowds from both locals and tourists. The festival benefits from the strong support of local institutions, including the Departments of Youth, Culture, and Security, ensuring a safe and accessible environment. This allows festival-goers to seamlessly integrate their musical getaway with the city’s diverse offerings of leisure, nature, gastronomy, and culture.

Conveniently located just 45 minutes from Alicante-Elche Airport and with direct access to major highways like the AP-7 and N-332, Antonio Soria Park provides an ideal setting. Furthermore, the same weekend will see Torrevieja host the 71st International Habanera and Polyphony Competition, solidifying the city’s reputation as a vibrant cultural and tourist hub on the Costa Blanca.

RBF Torrevieja 2025 is poised to be the ultimate summer meeting point for lovers of reggaeton, urban music, and unforgettable experiences.

Image courtesy RBF