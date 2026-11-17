



National Police arrested a 55-year-old suspect nearby less than an hour after the robbery.

A man has been arrested in Petrer after a shop worker was threatened with a utility knife and cash was taken from the till, National Police said.

The shop worker told officers that a man entered the premises and demanded the money in the till. When she refused, he pulled out a knife and repeated the demand. Fearing she would be attacked, she opened the till, called for help and activated the shop’s alarm.

The man took the cash and fled as another man, alerted by the shop worker’s cries, entered the premises.

Officers from the Elda-Petrer police station searched the surrounding area using the description provided by the shop worker. They located the suspect less than an hour later and seized a utility knife during a search.

The 55-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery with violence and intimidation and brought before the duty court in Elda.