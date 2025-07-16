PSOE Headquarters Vandalized in Pilar de la Horadada





PILAR DE LA HORADADA, SPAIN – The local Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) headquarters, known as the “Casa del Pueblo,” was vandalized with spray paint last Sunday afternoon, the party announced in a press release this Tuesday. The incident, which the PSOE is treating as an attack, was reported to the Civil Guard in Torre de la Horadada on Monday.

The perpetrators and exact timing of the vandalism remain unknown, with no witnesses or surveillance footage available to assist the investigation.

Antonio Escudero, the general secretary of the PSOE’s Pilar de la Horadada branch, filed the complaint. Party spokesperson Rubén Ferrándiz stated in a social media video that the vandalism is “the result of hate speech and political tension provoked by the right wing day after day.” This message was also displayed alongside the defaced sign on the building’s facade on Siete Higueras Avenue.

Ferrándiz detailed a pattern of escalating harassment, including previous incidents of pride flags being removed and an egg being thrown at the building. He emphasized that the PSOE defends democracy and coexistence, urging other political parties to reflect on their actions, as such attacks harm not only the Socialist Party but also “democracy and society.”

The PSOE’s video concluded with a call for respect and coexistence, rejecting violence with the phrase “not everything goes.” The local PSOE believes this incident is connected to similar acts of vandalism against socialist headquarters across Spain in recent months.