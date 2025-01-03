Torrevieja U3A Groups Fair





On Monday 27th January the Torrevieja U3A will be holding its annual Groups Fair at the CMO building (near Habaneras) in Torrevieja.

This is an excellent chance for non-members to come along and meet up with some of the Group Leaders and also to learn about all of the activities that are currently available to the members and also to enrol in the association for a relatively small fee.

Monthly meetings are held on the last Monday of most months (July and August excepted) where upcoming events are announced and the attendees are able to listen to various speakers on a variety of subjects. There is also a reasonably priced Menu del Dia available after the meeting concludes

If you have an activity that you feel would be of interest to others, on a continuous basis or even one-offs, then you can also enrol as a group leader

Come and join us on the 27th from 11.00 onwards and find out what you have been missing!!