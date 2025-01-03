Decision on Second Health Centre for Orihuela Coast before Spring 2025





The Ministry of Health has initiated a technical evaluation to determine the suitability of a plot proposed by Orihuela’s City Council for a second health centre on the Orihuela coast. This announcement, made by Councillor for Heritage Matías Ruiz, follows inquiries from PSOE spokesperson Carolina Gracia regarding the status of the land offered during her tenure as mayor for expanding the existing Aguamarina health centre.

Ruiz assured that no legal obstacles hinder the transfer of the land to the Ministry. However, the current PP-Vox administration deems a new health centre in a more central and accessible location preferable.

To this end, a 12,000-square-metre plot in Sector H-1 Villarrosa, La Ciñuelica, has been proposed to the Generalitat Valenciana. Mayor Pepe Vegara confirmed that most of the required documentation has been sent to the Ministry, with additional details, including a land demarcation, underway. “I am convinced that the matter will be resolved before spring 2025,” Vegara stated.

The proposal for a new health centre reflects a shift from the previous administration’s plan to expand the Aguamarina facility. This decision has drawn criticism from coastal residents who emphasize the urgent need for improved healthcare services due to overcrowding and understaffing at Aguamarina, particularly during the summer influx of users.

The Generalitat had previously resisted building a second centre, citing insufficient health card registrations on the coast. However, the City Council has now committed to ensuring the project proceeds, even pledging to fund the construction itself if the Generalitat does not.

Vegara affirmed the Council’s willingness to negotiate reimbursement mechanisms for the costs incurred, emphasizing the importance of delivering healthcare services to the community.

“If the Generalitat cannot do it, we will,” Vegara stated. “What matters is that this health centre is built, and the service reaches the people.” He also highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to equipping the facility once constructed, ensuring it is operational.

This initiative represents a significant step in addressing the long-standing healthcare challenges on Orihuela’s coast, with the local government prioritizing accessibility, improved infrastructure, and better support for the region’s growing population.