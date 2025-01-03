



The Orihuela Costa Independence Party (PIOC) remains steadfast in its call for the resignation of Carlos Mazón and demands new elections for the Valencian government. PIOC was the first political group in the Valencian Community to advocate for Mazón’s resignation.

Thus far, the region has witnessed three large-scale protests, drawing over 100,000 participants, all united in their demand for Mazón to step down.

On December 31, Orihuela Costa experienced another storm event, a Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos (DANA). While this was fortunately a minor storm—a “Mini DANA”—it exposed significant shortcomings in emergency communication. Despite the area’s multicultural and largely expatriate population, no alerts or warnings were issued in languages other than Spanish on local TV and radio, leaving many residents uninformed about the potential risks.

“Had the storm been more severe, the lack of multilingual communication could have led to dangerous consequences,” a PIOC spokesperson remarked. The party has criticized the administration’s failure to implement basic measures, such as sending emergency notifications in multiple languages to residents’ phones.

PIOC has emphasized that the lack of inclusive and effective communication reflects broader governance issues under Mazón’s leadership. They argue that the current government’s approach undermines the safety and well-being of diverse communities like Orihuela Costa.

As protests continue to grow, PIOC has reiterated its demand for Carlos Mazón to resign, calling for urgent reforms to ensure better governance and equitable treatment of all Valencian residents.