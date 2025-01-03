San Miguel GS at La Finca (2 January)





San Miguel kicked off the New Year in style with a fantastic outing at one of our regular courses, La Finca. Despite the bracing cool start on a January morning, the turnout was excellent, with 46 members and guests in attendance, eager to start 2025 on a high note. We believe most hangovers had abated from New Year’s Eve but….

Windy and cool (cold for Spain…) teeing off down the 1st, it seemed that most people got into their stride very quickly. The clothing layers being discarded as the holes were played with most in shirts and shorts by the 18th. The weather made for ideal golfing conditions. The course, as per usual, was in excellent conditions, the greens do look well used but were still fast and tricky. Back to welcome scran and drinks at the Corner Flag, thanks to the new owner, Danny, for his hospitality.

The inaugural 2025 game came in with the following winners:

Gold: Drew Niblock (39 points)

Silver: Cecilia Lager (37 points)

Bronze: Evan Smith (40 points and best score of the day – a fabulous score from this young gentleman)

The “Twos” pot was left intact this week, therefore a rollover for next week! Nearest the Pins this week were Fred Green, Sten Ronsen, Norman Padmore and Guy Wade Palmer. Ian Benzie won the football card with Coventry and the best guest this week was David Stone, winning a lovely sleeve of San Miguel golf balls.

Back down to Lo Romero next week so let’s see how that goes.

Winners pictured with Lee Eastman (Captain, second right), Kevin Whiting (Abacus winner, left), Drew Niblock (Golf, second left) and Cecilia Lager (Silver, far right).