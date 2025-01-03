



Round 3 of the Carp-R-Us Winter Series was fished at El Bosquet. The previous two days had seen a lot of cold rain fall in the area and this, coupled with an overnight low of 3°c, led everyone to think the fishing would be very difficult…and it was.

The match was split into two sections at either end of the long channel. The first section, and the match overall, was won by Jeremy Fardoe on peg 27, thanks in no small way to a 4kg barbel caught right on the final whistle. Jeremy defied the advice of several people to fish light and fed ping-pong sized balls of bread at 7m and fished large pieces of punched bread on a size 10 hook to finish with 6.02kg. Next to him on peg 26, Alan Smith had 2.92kg on a more conventional pole and maggot attack.

At the other end of the stretch, pole and maggot was everyone’s method of choice but the fish just did not respond and the section was won by Trevor Morrey on peg 39 with just 0.96kg with Steve Fell on peg 37 second with 0.62kg. A very hard day at the office.

