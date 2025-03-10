Petition for a Cultural Centre in Orihuela Costa





Roman Jimenez, President of PIOC, district council member for District X, and a resident of Orihuela Costa, is raising awareness about a petition to be presented at the Orihuela Town Hall plenary meeting on March 27th.

THE GROWING POPULATION OF ORIHUELA COSTA

Orihuela Costa, located 35 km from Orihuela, is not only distant in geography but also in the quality of public services. With over 1,000 new residents per year, the population has now surpassed 29,000 and is expected to outgrow Orihuela Centre by 2027. In 15 years, Orihuela Costa could reach 75,000 residents, exceeding the rest of Orihuela. Despite this rapid growth, basic cultural and educational facilities remain nonexistent.

SEVERE LACK OF PUBLIC SERVICES

Orihuela Costa lacks essential public services, including:

A library

A cultural centre

An exhibition hall

An auditorium

A music and dance school

A language school

A day centre

A SEPE (employment office)

Meanwhile, a new “container school” is being introduced—an inadequate solution that highlights the lack of proper infrastructure.

A CALL FOR IMMEDIATE ACTION

If Orihuela Costa residents pay the same taxes as those in Orihuela Centre but receive subpar services, it is only natural that they seek independence. Without proper investment, separation from Orihuela could become a reality in 15 years.

The demand for a cultural centre is urgent—not just for children and students in need of a study space but also for adults seeking community and educational resources.

A PETITION WITH OVER 3,500 SIGNATURES

A petition on Change.org has already gathered over 3,500 signatures, demanding the immediate construction of a cultural centre. Orihuela Costa residents deserve to feel proud of their town and not like second-class citizens.

The Town Hall must take action now.

By May 2027, the people of Orihuela Costa will make their voices heard.

Sign the petition here.

