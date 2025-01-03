



The Plaza del Arbollón was filled with happiness and fun in the fifth edition of the Children’s New Year’s Eve, now a well-established event in the municipality. Hundreds of children, both residents and visitors, gathered together with their families to welcome the New Year on a day designed especially for them.

At 12 noon, the little ones enjoyed an emotional moment with the traditional chimes, when, instead of grapes, they ate small sweets to celebrate the early arrival of the New Year.

The morning was full of activities for the whole family. The children took part in children’s workshops, painting activities, and enjoyed bouncy castles which delighted the most active. In addition, the celebration extended to the Plaza del Parterre, where a spectacular magic show kept both adults and children captivated.

The Mayor of Mojácar, Fran García, expressed his satisfaction at the success of the event: “It is an immense joy to see so many children and families enjoying this celebration, which has now become a very special tradition for our municipality. These kinds of initiatives demonstrate the commitment of our Local Council to families and to the creation of fun spaces for everyone.”

The event, organised by Mojácar Council, reaffirms its commitment to offering inclusive and participatory activities which attract both residents and visitors. Children’s New Year’s Eve has become an essential event in the local festivities calendar, attracting increasingly more participants from inside and outside the municipality.

With this Children’s New Year’s Eve, Mojácar bids farewell to the year with a smile, remembering that the magic of this time of year also belongs to the little ones.