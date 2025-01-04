



Real Madrid staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Valencia 2-1 at Mestalla, ascending to the top of LaLiga. Despite being reduced to ten men following Vinícius Júnior’s red card in the 79th minute, late goals from Luka Modrić and Jude Bellingham secured the victory.

The match, rescheduled due to previous weather disruptions, began with high intensity. In the 27th minute, Valencia took the lead when Hugo Duro capitalized on a rebound after Thibaut Courtois saved Javi Guerra’s initial shot. Real Madrid sought an equalizer, with notable attempts from Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde, but were denied by Valencia’s goalkeeper, Stole Dimitrievski.

Early in the second half, Kylian Mbappé earned a penalty, but Bellingham’s effort struck the post. Mbappé later had a goal disallowed for offside. The situation worsened for Real Madrid when Vinícius Júnior was sent off after an altercation with Dimitrievski.

Undeterred, Real Madrid equalized in the 85th minute. Bellingham provided a precise pass to Modrić, who finished calmly. In stoppage time, Bellingham seized upon a defensive error by Hugo Guillamón to score the decisive goal, sealing a dramatic win for the visitors.

This victory propels Real Madrid to the top of the league standings, showcasing their resilience and determination in challenging circumstances.

