A lack of Welfare and Mobility on Orihuela Costa





Orihuela Costa is perceived by the Town hall to be a wealthy area that we does not need or require assistance, however, we have an ever-increasing ageing population with increasing special needs physical or mental issues many of who require home help.

A day centre is also desperately needed with trained staff to look after/supervise those with special needs who are in need of special assistance so that their partners can have a break.

A few years ago Orihuela sold off a plot of land to a private company at a greatly reduced price to build the Savia care home, with the understanding that certain services should be made available to the residents of Orihuela Costa.

Not so long ago the centre was embroiled in a scandal about the mistreatment of its patients, malnourished, sleeping in soiled bed clothes, severely understaffed and infested with cockroaches and ants that were climbing over residents whilst asleep. Those who were either visiting or staying expected a certain level of care, not to come out worse than they went in, and as a result the centre was investigated.

As it stands today there are more families relying of food banks from various charities than ever before, and the number is ever increasing, Orihuela Costa dependent on charities, associations to plug the gap due to the serious lack of funding by our town hall, like meals on wheels for example, not so long ago that was supplied only to the residents of Orihuela itself but was not made available to Orihuela Costa because of our wealth.

There is also the major issue of the coast being mobility unfriendly, the problem is a serious lack of disabled facilities generally as with everything else, no access ramp for wheelchairs or railings to help people climb or descend the steps up to some restaurants. A number of residents making those very points have spoken to, and been fobbed off by, either the restaurant owners or the Councillor for the Coast, Manuel Mestre, neither accepting their legally bound responsibilities in recent months. Lots of empty promises but no progress.

Under the royal decree 193 in March 2023, the basic conditions for accessibility and non-discrimination of persons with disabilities in access to and use of goods and services available to the public.

Everyday trips that we take for granted, for example walking to the shops, visiting friends or out for a general stroll become impossible for many disabled who need to plan their journeys for exit and entry points on pavements. Until we have to face their situation, we will never fully appreciate their frustration.

Even disabled parking needs to be revised, for example outside the medical centre in Cabo Roig, several complaints about it not really fit for purpose, badly designed for exiting/ entering the car, would it not make sense to consult an appropriate association for advice, rather than just go and make a mess of it.

Hospitality and restaurant service providers must guarantee accessibility to their facilities and services, for which the necessary adaptations must be made. In the event that such adaptations are not possible, reasonable adjustments must be able to guarantee the accessibility of people with disabilities to these services.

So the councillors responsible Maria Navarro and Manuel Mestre should explain clearly to Orihuela Costa what services are available and make sure that they are available.

Wealth should not be the issue, it is about equality for all, that’s why we pay our taxes. Being elderly and living on Orihuela Costa with medical and mobility issues should come with a warning.