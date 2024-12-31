Evaluating the Orihuela Municipal Executive: A Year-End Review





As the year draws to a close, it’s time to assess the performance of Orihuela’s municipal government, led by the coalition of the People’s Party (PP) and VOX, a year and a half into their tenure.

While there have been some positive developments, such as the approval of the 2024 budgets in June and the allocation of over €41 million to investments, €12 million specifically for Orihuela Costa, these achievements have been overshadowed by persistent shortcomings and management failures.

BUDGETARY EXECUTION AND INVESTMENT CHALLENGES

Despite having over €100 million in municipal funds, including €41 million from a bank loan, the government’s failure to execute planned investments, particularly in Orihuela Costa, has left basic services and infrastructure in dire need of improvement. This paradox—ample resources but minimal action—has left residents frustrated and the region underserved.

Looking ahead, if the 2025 budget is not approved in time, the 2024 budget will be automatically extended on January 1, 2025, as per legal requirements. However, the unspent funds allocated in 2024 cannot be utilised until the year’s accounts are settled, which must occur before March 1, 2025. Only then can leftover funds be allocated to new projects through cash surpluses. Even if the 2025 budget is approved early, it’s unlikely to be operational before April, meaning significant investments may be delayed until the latter half of the year.

LIMITED PROGRESS IN COASTAL DEVELOPMENT

Orihuela Costa remains a glaring example of governance inefficiency. The local council’s structure has failed to adapt to the unique needs of the coastal area, leaving residents feeling increasingly disconnected from the municipal government. Promised technical offices for Urbanism, Infrastructure, Street Cleaning, RSU, and other essential services remain unrealised, hindering efforts to bring local administration closer to coastal citizens.

The Councillor for Coast and Beaches, Mr. Mestre, has drawn criticism for his management, which is seen as inadequate and overly reliant on excuses rather than actionable solutions. The lack of progress in addressing the coast’s pressing needs has further eroded public confidence in the government’s ability to deliver meaningful change.

OUTLOOK FOR 2025

The first half of 2025 is likely to mirror the stagnation seen this year, with limited investments beyond isolated projects such as new waste containers expected before summer and minor repairs to promenade railings. This slow pace underscores the urgent need for more decisive action and strategic planning to address the region’s long-standing issues.

RECOMMENDATIONS AND FINAL THOUGHTS

To foster a more effective administration, it is crucial for the municipal government to:

Expedite the approval and implementation of the 2025 budget.

Prioritize the execution of long-delayed investments, particularly in Orihuela Costa.

Restructure the coastal council to better align with the needs of residents and provide essential services efficiently.

We encourage residents to share their evaluations of specific government areas and engage in constructive dialogue to help guide future initiatives.

Finally, we extend our best wishes to the municipal team and reaffirm our willingness to collaborate in 2025 to achieve the goals that remain unmet. Let’s hope the coming year brings progress, accountability, and tangible improvements for all of Orihuela’s citizens.

Images courtesy Unidos por la Costa