



Rojales City Council has announced a tender for a digital system designed to record and broadcast institutional events, including municipal plenary sessions, at a proposed cost of €70,610.56.

Enhanced Digital Infrastructure

The initiative involves implementing the Video Minutes system, which will ensure high-quality audiovisual recording of sessions held in the Plenary Hall. The system will also provide the necessary infrastructure for managing, recording, and broadcasting institutional events, whether live or on-demand. The project includes external storage solutions to securely house the generated content.

Features and Objectives

The new system aims to streamline the management and documentation of council sessions by:

Controlling intervention times.

Providing a platform for recording and replaying audiovisual content with a non-vulnerable digital fingerprint to ensure the integrity and authenticity of recordings for legal purposes.

Eliminating the need for manual transcription of plenary session deliberations by offering multimedia minutes with electronic signatures.

Including automatic electronic transcription software to simplify the preparation of multimedia minutes for council sessions and other meetings.

Improved Accessibility

The platform will allow members of the public to follow plenary sessions live or access recordings through a cloud-based hosting system. Authorised public access will be provided via links available on the Rojales City Council website, ensuring greater transparency and engagement.

Contract Details

The contract will be valid for four years, and interested companies have until January 10, 2025, to submit their bids. The initiative reflects Rojales Council’s commitment to modernising its operations and improving public access to governmental proceedings.