Pioneering AI Traffic Light System Set for Punta Prima Roundabout





The General Directorate of Roads, under Spain’s Ministry of Transport, has announced a tender for an innovative traffic regulation system to be installed at the Punta Prima roundabout on the N-332.

This high-traffic junction, especially busy during summer, will feature a cutting-edge traffic light system powered by machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The goal is to optimize traffic management in real-time, responding dynamically to traffic flow and road conditions.

A Revolutionary Approach to Traffic Management

According to the tender document, this project is groundbreaking as it integrates advanced technologies—machine learning, neural networks, AI, big data, and traffic engineering modeling—in a way not currently available on the market.

It represents a collaborative effort between the General Directorate of Roads and the General Subdirectorate of Sustainability and Innovation.

The system will merge big data analytics with road digitization and mobility demand forecasting, incorporating tools like machine learning, computer vision, and traffic simulation. The ultimate objectives include intelligent infrastructure use, reduced maintenance costs, and overall transport system efficiency.

Project Timeline and Budget

The contract for the project is valued at €409,893.13 (excluding VAT), totalling €495,970.69 with VAT. The implementation period is set at 10 months from the contract’s formalisation.

Companies interested in bidding must submit their offers by February 27, 2025. Considering the administrative processes and the timeline for execution, the system is expected to be operational by early 2026.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in leveraging AI for infrastructure and mobility solutions, potentially setting a precedent for similar projects across Spain and beyond.